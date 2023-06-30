KCSO: Michigan man arrested after drugs found in his residence and car

In total, officers found 2,567 grams of fentanyl/heroin, 286.1 grams of powder cocaine, 6 grams of marijuana and $17,023 in U.S. currency.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man from Michigan was arrested after the Knox County Sheriff's Office found over 2,000 grams of fentanyl and other drugs in his home and car, according to KCSO.

On June 27, at around 8 p.m., Knox County Narcotics, along with the Knoxville Division of the FBI, stopped a car, driven by Dejuan Banks, at Cherry Street and Cecil for a moving violation, KCSO said.

A KCSO K9 then tipped off the car and the officers found around 10.1 grams of powder cocaine, 128.8 grams of fentanyl/heroin, a loaded pistol and $1,988. KCSO said after getting a search warrant for Bank's home, they found 276 grams of powder cocaine, 2,439 grams of fentanyl, 6 grams of marijuana, multiple rounds of ammo and $15,035.

In total, KCSO confiscated 2,567 grams of fentanyl/heroin, 286.1 grams of powder cocaine, 6 grams of marijuana and $17,023 in U.S. currency, according to officials.