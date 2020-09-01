KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police used a confidential informant on March 8, 2018 to arrest a man who was selling heroin and fentanyl, according to authorities.

Denzel Damoan Washington, 27, is from Michigan and the informant told police he was in Knoxville, according to a press release. They were working to arrest Washington on an outstanding warrant from another drug trafficking investigation.

Investigators found where he was in the city by using the informant to purchase heroin from Washington, authorities said. Afterward, Knoxville Police took him into custody. Washington had a bag of heroin and fentanyl inside the back of his pants, investigators found during an interview.

RELATED: Opioid breathalyzer could help doctors, police

RELATED: Sevierville doctor suspended for 'splitting' opioids with patients

Washington is facing 8 to 12 years without parole for heroin charges and three to six years for a fentanyl charge. A jury also fined him $300,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21.