Two Middle Tennessee residents arrested for role in US Capitol riot

Matthew Baggott was arrested Sunday in Murfreesboro while Stewart Parks was arrested Thursday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Middle Tennessee residents have been arrested in connection with January’s U.S. Capitol riot, according to the Department of Justice.

Matthew Baggott was arrested Sunday in Murfreesboro while Stewart Parks was arrested Thursday on charges of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds/impeding official business, violent entry, or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and theft of government property, according to court documents.

According to court documents, several witnesses reported they had observed posts on an Instagram account belonging to Parks which indicated he had entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

According to flight records obtained from Southwest Airlines, Parks and Baggott flew from Nashville International Airport to Baltimore/Washington International Airport on the morning of Jan. 6 and returned to Nashville the following morning.

A witness who knew Parks confirmed to investigators that Parks and Baggott were in a picture from the Capitol and they had gone to Washington to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally.

Video footage from inside the Capitol building show Parks and Baggott entering the building around 2:13 p.m. They move around the building for around a half-hour until they are seen exiting the building around 2:46 p.m. Generally, they remained together inside the Capitol with Parks carrying a yellow Gadsden flag, and often with Parks holding on to Baggott’s backpack.

At around 2:45 p.m., surveillance video shows Parks and Baggott walking past a standing metal detector. Parks picks up a hand-held metal detector wand from a table and then puts it back. About 20 seconds later, as more people are exiting the building, Parks picks up the wand again and exits with it, according to court documents.