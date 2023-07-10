Middle Tennessee soccer coach arrested after drugging, sexually assaulting several children

Videos and photos of Camilo Hurtado Campos sexually assaulting children were found on a phone left at a restaurant, the Franklin Police Department said.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Police arrested a soccer coach after videos and pictures of him sexually assaulting unconscious children were found on his phone, according to the Franklin Police Department.

FPD, located about 30 minutes from Nashville, said 63-year-old Camilo Hurtado Campos was charged with child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor. Detectives are expected to file several additional charges, FPD said.

The videos and pictures were discovered by the employees of a local restaurant after the phone was left behind there. In an attempt to find the owner, employees looked through the phone, saw the videos and pictures and called the police, according to FPD.

FPD said detectives found hundreds of videos and pictures. In many of them, Campos recorded himself raping unconscious boys between approximately 9 to 17 years old.

The "popular" soccer coach has lived in the Nashville suburb for 20 years. During off-hours, he frequented nearby school playgrounds where he approached kids and recruited them as players on his team, according to FPD.

Campos would gain their trust, invite the children to his home and then drug and rape them, FPD said.

The rapes of at least 10 children have been found on Campos' phone so far. Working with local schools, detectives have identified two victims, according to FPD.

FPD said the children in the videos were in such an unconscious state, they might not even realize they are victims.