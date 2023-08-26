MPD: Father of 17-month-old killed in Middlesboro arrested after he was found with marijuana in a Walmart

Police said they found marijuana in a bag belonging to Trey Hembree, inside a Middlesboro Walmart.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — The Middlesboro Police Department said Saturday Trey Hembree, 21, was arrested at a Middlesboro Walmart after marijuana was found in his backpack.

According to a citation from MPD, Trey also faces charges for failing to appear in court in a case that appeared to be unrelated to the death of 17-month-old Elena Hembree. He was her non-custodial father.

Elena died in the hospital in late July, due to injuries after she was sexually assaulted. Soon after reports of her death, police said Trey was not a suspect in the case. They said he had not been charged with a crime in early August.

Police said Trey was arrested Saturday after police received a call from the Walmart that a backpack left at the front of the store smelled odd. The responding officer said he searched the bag and found a "green leafy substance believed to be marijuana" in the front zipper pocket, and was told by employees that it belonged to Trey.

The officer said he found Trey leaving the self-checkout area and asked if he had left a backpack at the front of the store. Trey said he did, and Trey retrieved the bag, according to MPD.

He was arrested at around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, according to the citation. He faces a possession of marijuana charge as well as charges for previously failing to appear in court.