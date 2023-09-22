KSP: Middlesboro man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

47-year-old Robert R. Price allegedly shared sexually explicit images of juveniles online, according to the KSP.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police arrested a 47-year-old man after a child sexual abuse material investigation, the agency announced Friday.

Robert R. Price allegedly shared sexually explicit images of juveniles online, according to the KSP.

Officials conducted a search warrant at a Middlesboro house Thursday and equipment reportedly used in the crime was seized and taken to a forensic laboratory for examination, KSP said.

Price is charged with five counts of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance, according to KSP.