KSP: Middlesboro man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

47-year-old Robert R. Price allegedly shared sexually explicit images of juveniles online, according to the KSP.
BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police arrested a 47-year-old man after a child sexual abuse material investigation, the agency announced Friday. 

Robert R. Price allegedly shared sexually explicit images of juveniles online, according to the KSP. 

Officials conducted a search warrant at a Middlesboro house Thursday and equipment reportedly used in the crime was seized and taken to a forensic laboratory for examination, KSP said. 

Price is charged with five counts of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance, according to KSP. 

Price is currently in custody at the Bell County Jail, KSP said. 

