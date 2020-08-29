Middlesboro Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting father

Police said that Donnie "Dee" Smith was arrested in Harrogate, Tenn. after fleeing the scene where he is accused of shooting his father.

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — A Kentucky man faces attempted murder and endangerment charges after police said he shot his father Friday morning.

Police said that Donnie “Dee” Smith, 20, and his father Donnie Smith were in a fight before "Dee" shot his father and fled the scene in a black Ford F150 with Tennessee tags. Officials said they responded to calls about the incident around 8:20 a.m.

Police said that Donnie "Dee" Smith was later arrested without incident around 7 p.m. Friday, at a gas station in Harrogate. They said he was already facing charges in Claiborne County for failing to appear in court.

Claiborne County Sheriff's Deputies arrested him and officials said he will be extradited to Kentucky to face attempted murder and endangerment charges. He was booked into the Claiborne County Jail.