VSP: 1 killed, others hurt after car hits group of Milligan University runners in Williamsburg

The incident happened on Williamsburg Pottery Road near the Lightfoot Road intersection, the Virginia State Police said.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Virginia State Police (VSP) said one man was killed after a car hit five members of the Milligan University men's cross country/track and field team in Williamsburg on Thursday evening.

The incident happened on Williamsburg Pottery Road near the Lightfoot Road intersection around 6 p.m.

According to VSP, five members of the team were running on Williamsburg Pottery Road, when they were all struck by a red-colored two-door sedan. The driver fled the scene of the crash.

All five members were taken to Williamsburg Sentara Hospital. One of them, a 21-year-old had serious injuries, and another, a 20-year-old, had life-threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old, identified as Eli Cramer, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The driver was located after he crashed into the median on Route 199. He was taken into custody. VSP didn't share his charges.

The Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and Commonwealth's Attorney are investigating the incident. The family members of Cramer and others involved were notified.

According to William & Mary Tribe Athletics, the Milligan team was scheduled to participate in the 56th Annual Colonial Relays that starts Friday morning.

Milligan University released a statement asking for prayers during this difficult time, especially for the Cramer family: