Leaders say riot damage not caused by Minnesotans

Gov. Walz and city leaders emphasized in a press conference that 80% of people rioting are not local.

MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, AG Keith Ellison and others spoke for more than an hour Saturday morning about the night of protests and their plan for keeping Minnesotans safe as unrest continues.

The Minnesota National Guard is moving to full mobilization for the first time in Minnesota's 164 year history. According to Gov. Walz, the Guard will focus on keeping citizens safe.

Walz also says that he is reaching out to the governors of neighboring states for assistance.

Again and again, both city and state leaders emphasized that the people burning buildings and causing issues for law enforcement, businesses owners and homeowners are not from Minnesota. Walz estimated that around 20% of rioters are from our area, with 80% of people coming in to Minnesota.

Mayors Frey and Carter also acknowledge the damage and destruction to their cities, both underlining that these riots do not honor the memory of George Floyd.

Frey said that what has been happening overnight in Minneapolis is no longer about protesting, but about destruction, and said that it needs to stop.

Gov. Walz emphasized the importance of residents honoring the 8 p.m. curfew in place for Minneapolis, St. Paul and most surrounding communities, saying that anyone out after curfew will be "aiding and abetting" those people in our community set on doing harm.

The governor's message carried over from one delivered in the early hours Saturday, after the fourth night of rioting in the Twin Cities.

"You need to go home," the governor said to people involved in the unrest. "Our neighbors are afraid."

The governor said the current National Guard response is the largest civilian deployment in the state's history, but he acknowledged the size of Friday's response wasn't enough.

"(We) cannot arrest people when we're trying to hold ground because of the sheer size, the dynamics and the wanton violence," Walz said. "I will take responsibility for underestimating the wanton destruction and the size of this crowd."

Walz said the priority is to protect the lives of Minnesotans, protect property, and try to restore order on the streets.

"What we see tonight will replicate tomorrow unless we change something in what we're doing," Walz said. "Minnesotans deserve a plan ... we need to assess that."