ETOWAH, Tenn. — Etowah police said a missing 16-year-old girl was found safe and the mother was arrested and charged with abuse.

Last week, the teen was reported missing by her mother, who said she was last seen at her home on May 13.

Etowah police officers found the teen hiding in a crawl space beneath the home.

Her mother, Anna Everhart, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault, aggravated child abuse and four counts of child abuse/neglect/endangerment.

Everhart's bond was set at $50,000 and more charges are pending.