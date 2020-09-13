Missing Grayson County girls found safe, mother arrested in Tennessee

Authorities said the girls were found during a traffic stop in Grundy County, about 209 miles from their home in Clarkson, Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities say two missing Grayson County girls abducted by their non-custodial parent have been found safe in southeastern Tennessee.

Eight-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Chyenne Williams had been missing since Thursday after their non-custodial parent, 31-year-old Ellen Maples, took them after an unsupervised visit.

The girls were found during a traffic stop in Grundy County, about 209 miles south from their home in Clarkson, Kentucky.

When Maples was stopped, police said she began resisting arrest which led to her being tased multiple times. Officers said Maples continued to fight them but was eventually taken into custody.

Carlie and Chyenne were taken to a safe location where they will be handed over to Kentucky social workers.

“This is the best possible ending we could have imagined. Locating these girls was our number one priority and we are thankful that they are now safe. We are thankful to everyone who shared our post and especially thankful for our Tennessee “blue family” for bringing these events to a peaceful end,” Sheriff Norman Chaffins said in a statement.

Maples was arrested and taken to the Grundy County Detention Center charges pending.

