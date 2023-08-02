Aunt shares details about teen found dead in Greene County cornfield

"She was a very intelligent young lady with big dreams in life. She was kind, compassionate, and full of love," Caraway said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family member of Danielle Owens, the missing 16-year-old found dead in a Greeneville cornfield, shared details about who she was.

Danielle's aunt, Kim Hinkle Caraway, said her niece attended Highland Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School.

Caraway said Danielle graduated with a GED at 16 and was enrolled at Walter State Community College, but had not started classes yet.

"She was a very intelligent young lady with big dreams in life. She was kind, compassionate, and full of love," Caraway said.

Caraway added Owens always loved helping people and animals.

Greeneville High School Principal, DeAnna Martin, said they're offering counseling services to students and staff.

She sent News 5 WCYB the following statement which, in part, states:

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Danielle Owens. Danielle's gentle presence offered a warm reprieve to all that knew her. Danielle's compassionate personality and sweet smile will certainly be missed by the Greene Devil community."

The Greeneville Police Department denied News 5's request for an on-camera interview, saying there is no additional information at this time.

Owens was reported missing on Dec. 12, 2022, according to GPD.

The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road just after midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 7, on the report of a possible body found in a field, according to GPD.