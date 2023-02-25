x
TBI: Missing Knoxville teen found in Hickman Co., two charged for trafficking

According to officials, the adults were believed to have been trafficking the teen in commercial sex acts.
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were arrested and charged in Hickman County with trafficking a 17-year-old girl for purposes of commercial sex, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

On Feb. 21, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper performed a routine traffic stop in Hickman County. They questioned the two adults, Chadwick Corley and Zoe Whitlock, and the teen inside the car, TBI said.

TBI's Human Trafficking Unit was called soon after.

During the investigation, agents determined that the teen was the subject of an active missing juvenile search in Knoxville, TBI said. 

According to officials, the adults were believed to have been trafficking her in commercial sex acts.

The teen was taken to a Nashville facility to receive care and services. The two adults were arrested and charged, TBI said. 

According to officials, Corley and Whitlock were booked into the Hickman County Jail on one count each of trafficking for commercial sex acts. 

