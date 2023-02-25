TBI: Missing Knoxville teen found in Hickman Co., two charged for trafficking

According to officials, the adults were believed to have been trafficking the teen in commercial sex acts.

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were arrested and charged in Hickman County with trafficking a 17-year-old girl for purposes of commercial sex, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Feb. 21, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper performed a routine traffic stop in Hickman County. They questioned the two adults, Chadwick Corley and Zoe Whitlock, and the teen inside the car, TBI said.

TBI's Human Trafficking Unit was called soon after.

An alert @THPNashville trooper called in the TBI Human Trafficking Unit when he became suspicious during a traffic stop in Hickman County, this week.



A missing teen from Knoxville is now safe and two adults have been arrested and charged.



News Release:https://t.co/0XBNi2MFYM — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 25, 2023

During the investigation, agents determined that the teen was the subject of an active missing juvenile search in Knoxville, TBI said.

According to officials, the adults were believed to have been trafficking her in commercial sex acts.

The teen was taken to a Nashville facility to receive care and services. The two adults were arrested and charged, TBI said.