Knoxville man's mysterious disappearance troubles family members more than a month later

Byron Edwards was reported as a missing person on March 24.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been over a month since 30-year-old Byron Edwards disappeared in East Knoxville.

Family members say he left his girlfriend's house on foot and was never seen again. A month later, police say they have no leads or developments in the investigation of his whereabouts.

Byron's location was last picked up on his cell phone on May 20. It pinned him at the 2300 block of Riverside Drive.

After 30 days of no contact or communication — his family members' worries about his whereabouts have turned into fear.

"He is my grandson. He's 30 years old. He has a gentle spirit," said Marilyn Hamilton. "He was expecting his first child this month, which was born on April 14."

She said he couldn't wait to be a father, and said he was ready to go shopping for a crib and other essentials they would need for their new family.

But on March 20, everything changed. he reportedly walked down Riverside Drive, but his phone never left the area.

"That's when I got really concerned and I started calling all his siblings, all the members of the family, and nobody had heard from him," said Hamilton.

The Knoxville Police Department listed Edwards as a missing person on March 24, but they also said there were no new leads or developments in the investigation more than a month since he was reported as missing.

So, the family started taking matters into their own hands.

"When he was missing for over a month, that was kind of a hard pill to swallow without him talking to anyone at all," said Shakita Turner, his cousin.

They started putting up posters of him across Knoxville, asking people to reach out if they have any information about his location. They have also been conducting searches across East Knoxville.

"We just want to keep the community aware that he is still missing, and that we need help," said Turner.

The family is also holding a prayer vigil for Edwards Saturday night at 5 p.m. in Victor Ashe Park. They said they hope people will join them to raise awareness for their missing loved one.

Anyone with information about his location should reach out to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or by reaching out online.