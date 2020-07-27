Missing mother & daughter from DC could be spotted in Tennessee

4-year-old Arella Kai Kemp and her mother, 32-year-old Virginia Corinne Kemp, were last seen in Northwest DC on Friday

TENNESSEE, USA — The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department has asked that Tennesseans be on the lookout for a missing mother and child.

4-year-old Arella Kai Kemp and her mother, 32-year-old Virginia Corinne Kemp, were last seen in Northwest DC on Friday. A critical missing persons alert was issued for the pair.

DC police asked the FBI to share this information in Tennessee but did not reveal what connection the pair may have to the state.

Investigators describe 4-year-old Arella as being about three feet tall and weighing around 40 pounds, with sandy brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a multicolor dress.

Her mother, Virginia, is described as being about 5'1 and around 136 pounds with bleached blonde hair and blue eyes. Investigators believe she may have been driving a 2020 Hyundai Veloster with a DC plate of GF-6304.