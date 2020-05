MPD is looking for 14-year-old Jazzmin Salgado Bernal

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morritsown Police is searching for a missing teen this morning.

According to a release, MPD is looking for 14-year-old Jazzmin Salgado Bernal. She is a Hispanic female, 5'5" tall and 129 pounds.

Jazzmin's parents say she left home without permission Friday because she was upset about being disciplined.