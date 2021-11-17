Authorities are searching for 3-year-old Noah Clare and 16-year-old Amber Clare who are likely with the boy's father Jacob Clare. He is the girl's uncle.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A national search for two missing kids reached San Diego as of Wednesday after the car they were traveling in was discovered in San Clemente earlier this week. The investigation has spanned Tennessee, Kentucky, Arizona and California.

The search is for two children who authorities believe were kidnapped by a 35-year-old man. Law enforcement and the children's family have asked for the public's help in finding 3-year-old Noah Clare and 16-year-old Amber Clare.

On Friday, Nov. 5, the teenager Amber Clare went to bed as usual.

"When I woke up she was gone. She left a note with her sister saying she was going on a grand adventure," said Amber's mom Jamie Bravata.

Bravata said she is still processing all of what happened after she found out her daughter left her home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, with her uncle Jacob Clare.

"This past week we have been all over searching," said Bravata.

Jamie said 35-year-old Jacob Clare has been manipulating her daughter to leave.

"We found evidence of him grooming her which is why we believe she went with him," said Bravata.

#TNAMBERAlert UPDATE: We have new pictures to share of #NoahClare with Jacob Clare, accompanied by who we believe to be Amber Clare. These were taken by a surveillance camera in San Clemente, California on November 11th.



Tips: 1-800-TBI-FIND/TipsToTBI@tn.gov



1/2 pic.twitter.com/0jlj8ybb2N — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2021

Along with Amber, authorities say Jacob also took his 3-year-old son Noah. He has weekend custodial rights but never came back Sunday at 6 p.m.

Authorities say Noah was taken in Gallatin, Tennessee, and Amber, left her home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. The two locations are about an hour and a half drive from each other.

"We had broke contact between Jake and Amber back in June for text messages we found that were not appropriate," said Bravata.

Bravata has five children. One of her other daughters showed Bravata the messages Amber and Jacob were sending each other through social media.

"He was not allowed around our children anymore," Bravata said. "He was not welcome at our house. [We were] trying to tell him if you try to talk to our kids we will call the cops on you."

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jacob was driving a Subaru seen in Arizona.

UPDATE: We are continuing to chase any and all leads in the search for #NoahClare, who remains the subject of a #TNAMBERAlert.



We will work to post updates on our blog, as they develop and we’re able to share them. https://t.co/kr0r0j5eyN pic.twitter.com/tKnEKG3JIG — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 17, 2021

"I heard he purchased it on a Thursday or Friday - the day my daughter left that night. He used to own a Toyota Tundra" said Bravata.

Authorities found the Subaru in San Clemente, California. Bravata said in looking at pictures of the vehicle she saw a brown Carhartt hat she had bought for her daughter.

Amber was initially considered a runaway and now has been listed as an endangered child.

Jacob Clare is potentially facing aggravated kidnapping charges with the TBI issuing an Amber Alert specifically for Noah. TBI has tweeted several updates including pictures believed to be the three together in San Clemente on Nov. 11.

As for the family, they just want to see the children return to their homes.

"It’s been 11 days. We want our babies home," said Bravata.

The TBI provided the following descriptions of Noah and Jacob:

Noah Clare has brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 3’5”, weighs approximately 40 pounds, and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes.

Jacob Clare is 35 and has brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 6’7” and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He is also wanted by the Beaver Dam, KY Police Department to face charges of Kidnapping and Custodial Interference.

If you see Noah, Amber or Jacob Clare, or have information about their whereabouts, please contact 911. Tips may also be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.