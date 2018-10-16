Wartburg, Tenn. — A Morgan County mother and her boyfriend were found guilty of first degree felony murder this week in the death of her 17-month old son.

On June 1, 2014, deputies were called to the home of Amanda Beaty and Rodger Dale Prince after a call about a child choking on a cookie.

Levi Ryan Beaty was transported to Roane Medical Center, where he died later in the day.

According to a TBI investigation, the autopsy showed Levi had multiple blunt force injuries including contusions, abrasions, lacerations, and a spine fracture.

Beaty and Prince were charged with first degree murder in Levi's death.

The trial was moved to Loudon County to ensure the couple got a fair jury, according to the District Attorney General's office, and started on October 9.

The jury found the couple guilty on all counts Tuesday morning, according to court officials. That includes two separate counts of first degree felony-murder on both Beaty and Prince, as well as a third count of child endangerment on Beaty.

A judge sentenced them both to life.

At the time of his death, Levi was already the subject of a DCS investigation, after he received multiple injuries including a splintered spine in November 2013. He was removed from his mother's home for a while, but was returned to her care on May 7. He died less than a month later.

The Morgan County Sheriff didn't immediately contact the medical examiner, DCS or the district attorney because he assume that it was an accidental death based on what Prince told them about Levi choking. A homicide investigation was launched roughly 14 hours later, according to 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

"The TBI investigation subsequently revealed that there was no sign of cookies at the scene according to the first responders, in fact there was a cookie jar that was entirely empty," Johnson wrote in a release.

Johnson said the district attorney’s office concluded its proof late on Thursday with the testimony of Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan of UT Forensics Center who testified about the results of the autopsy and the manner of death.

Dr. Milusenic testified at trial that the final cause of death was Levi’s aorta being ruptured and essentially ripped in half, trauma that was consistent with a high impact collision similar to ‘an automobile accident or being kicked by a horse’, the press release said.

Johnson said Amanda Beaty took the stand in her own defense on Friday.

"Several witness, including Prince’s mother, testified on behalf of Prince Friday afternoon. Prince then took the stand on Monday before the trial concluded with closing arguments," Johnson said in a release.

The jury consisted of four men and eight women. They began deliberating Monday night and returned Tuesday morning. A guilty verdict was announced at 10:30 a.m.

“It goes without saying that we are pleased with the verdict that brings justice to Baby Levi and validates that years that our office has worked to get this case to trial, going through several different defense attorneys and adjusting to the change of venue from Morgan County to Loudon County,” state Russell Johnson. “This was a tremendous effort by both Bob and Jonathan, along with their support team which included everyone else in the office covering everything else in the office that still goes on when a trial of this magnitude not only takes place in the courtroom, but including all of the days and weeks of preparation.” Bob Edwards and Jonathan Edwards both concluded by saying that “this is justice for Baby Levi and the folks of Morgan County who have waited to see these two people go to prison for life.”

