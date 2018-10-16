Wartburg, Tenn. — A Morgan County mother and her boyfriend were found guilty this week in the death of her 17-month old son.

On June 1, 2014, deputies were called to the home of Amanda Beaty and Rodger Dale Prince after a call about a child choking on a cookie.

Levi Ryan Beaty was transported to Roane Medical Center, where he died later in the day.

According to a TBI investigation, the autopsy showed Levis had multiple blunt force injuries including contusions, abrasions, lacerations, and a spine fracture.

Beaty and Prince were charged with first degree murder in Levi's death.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office

The trial was moved to Loudon County to ensure the couple got a fair jury, according to the District Attorney General's office, and started on October 9.

The jury found the couple guilty on all counts Tuesday morning, according to court officials.

At the time of his death, Levi was already the subject of a DCS investigation, after he received multiple injuries including a splintered spine in November 2013. He was removed from his mother's home for a while, but was returned to her care on May 7. He died less than a month later.

