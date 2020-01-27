KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — They've listened to evidence for weeks. Now it's time for an East Tennessee federal jury to decide whether a Florida woman and several former staff members are guilty of working together to run a multimillion-dollar pill mill scheme.

Government prosecutors and defense attorneys are set Monday to present closing arguments against Sylvia Hofstetter, Cynthia Clemons, Courtney Newman and Holli Womack.

Closing arguments are expected to take all day in U.S. District Court in Knoxville.

The jury was seated the week of Oct. 21. It heard proof from the government through early this month, except for holiday breaks. The defense began presenting testimony the first full week of January.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Varlan is presiding.

Authorities portray Hofstetter, a South Florida native, as the local mastermind of the operation, tapped by associates in the Sunshine State to open new clinics in Knoxville. Hofstetter previously worked at a clinic in Hollywood, Fla.

With little or no screening or proper medical attention, several clinics tied to Hofstetter handed out thousands of opioid pills to eager addicts and drug sellers for some five years until the feds staged a raid in March 2015, according to the government.

Documents state the clinics involving Hofstetter and other defendants generated more than $21 million in revenue from 2011 to 2014.

Federal authorities hit several area clinics in the 2015 raid along with Hofstetter's Farragut area home.

Hofstetter spent a lot of her take from the clinics gambling, a favorite pastime, according to testimony.

Defense attorneys contend the defendants actually sought to run a legal and respectable operation but suffered at the hands of rogue employees.

It alleges some 700 patients of the Florida and Tennessee clinics are now dead, and "a significant percentage of those deaths, directly or indirectly, were the result of overdosing on narcotics prescribed by the (clinics). As alleged in the indictment, the narcotics prescribed by the (clinics) contributed to the deaths of another significant percentage of those patients".

Charges against the four include conspiracy to operate an illegal pill mill. Some other defendants have pleaded guilty and testified at trial; others have died during the course of the case.