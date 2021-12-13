Hawkins Co. Emergency Response Team leader pleads guilty to theft

Michael Thacker told investigators that he used HCERT funds for his own personal benefit because of personal and financial issues.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hawkins County Emergency Response Team leader has been found guilty of misappropriating at least $7,076.50.

The Tennessee Comptroller's Office said that investigators determined that Michael William Thacker stole money between January 2017 and January 2021. He left the HCERT board in August.

The misappropriation included unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals, personal fuel purchases, cashback from purchases, jewelry purchased for a family member, and an HCERT check transacted by Thacker for his personal benefit. Thacker also signed another person's name to that check without their knowledge or consent, officials said.

Thacker told investigators that he used HCERT funds for his own personal benefit because of personal and financial issues.

He pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 in the Criminal Court of Hawkins County to a criminal information charging him with one count of theft over $2,500, one count of fraudulent use of a debit card, and one count of forgery.

As a condition of his sentence, he was also ordered to pay restitution to the HCERT.

In 2003, Thacker was elected to various HCERT leaderships role including chief and assistant chief. He had unofficially served as HCERT'S treasurer since 2007.