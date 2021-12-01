Monroe Co. deputies working to curb drug use in schools after fentanyl incident at Sequoyah HS

Deputies said they have respond to several drug incidents at Sequoyah High School over the year, including four drug overdose calls.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Parents in Monroe County are demanding answers after a drug incident locked down Sequoyah High School and sent three people to the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl, saying the problem has been growing for months with little being done to stop it.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday this was the first time they've dealt with fentanyl inside the school, which sent two SROs and a nurse to the hospital out of precaution for exposure to the substance inside a vape pen brought in by a 17-year-old student.

The overdose-reversal medication naloxone was given to the three who were exposed, but it is still unclear if any were showing symptoms of overdose at the time. The teen who brought the vape pen into school was taken into custody.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies have had to respond to several drug incidents at Sequoyah High School over the school year, saying deputies responded to four drug overdose calls in the school since August.

The main drugs deputies confiscated over the past few months from teens: Delta-8 THC products such as gummies, candy and liquid vape cartridges.

Deputies said most of the overdose calls they responded to at the school were from teens who claimed to have only used Delta-8 products, saying those teens reported adverse effects such as extreme paranoia and anxiety.

Most Delta-8 products are legal in Tennessee because it's a type of THC that's synthesized from legal CBD that's been extracted from hemp, but the processing method used to create Delta-8 is largely unregulated and the product is banned in more than 16 states -- including some where it's legal to use marijuana and other THC products recreationally.

From December 2020 through July 2021, approximately 20 adverse events involving Delta-8 were reported to the FDA by hospitals across the U.S. Some of those events included vomiting, hallucinations, trouble standing and loss of consciousness.

The MCSO said new training for school resource officers is set to begin Thursday for how to handle drug situations like those they've been seeing the past few months. Deputy Chief Chris White said officers will learn the proper approach to drug overdose. They will also learn how and when to administer the emergency overdose drug Narcan.