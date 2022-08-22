Sheriff: Monroe Co. deputy arrested, relieved of duties after on-duty DUI

Sheriff Tommy Jones called the incident a "black eye" for law enforcement and his office, saying the deputy was relieved of his duties.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Monroe County deputy has been relieved of his duties after his colleagues found him driving under the influence of alcohol while on duty, according to the sheriff.

According to Sheriff Tommy Jones, Monroe County deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call on Little Notchey Creek Road in Madisonville Sunday around 8:50 p.m. to help another deputy with a vehicle crash investigation. When he arrived, the other deputy said they noticed the smell of alcohol on Renshaw.

The deputy contacted his supervisor, who instructed them to detain Renshaw and contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A THP trooper conducted a field sobriety test on Renshaw, and Jones said the deputy "performed poorly." The trooper arrested Renshaw and charged him with DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence of alcohol.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office relieved Renshaw of his duties after he was taken to jail.