Monroe County authorities trying to identify skull found in woods on Halloween

Monroe County authorities are trying to identify bones found on Halloween in woods.
According to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones, someone found a skull in a heavily wooded area. He was not more specific about the location.
A further search by numerous agencies led to the discovery of what may be a human femur.
The Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville now has the bones.
Authorities often can match dental records of people who may be missing with teeth found in a skull. Sometimes DNA samples taken from remains can lead to creation of a DNA profile that eventually can be matched to living relatives.
According to the sheriff, no other information will be released until the remains are identified and family members have been notified.