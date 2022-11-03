Monroe County authorities trying to identify skull found in woods on Halloween

Sheriff Tommy Jones said what may be a human femur also was found in a search.

Monroe County authorities are trying to identify bones found on Halloween in woods.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones, someone found a skull in a heavily wooded area. He was not more specific about the location.

A further search by numerous agencies led to the discovery of what may be a human femur.

The Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville now has the bones.

Authorities often can match dental records of people who may be missing with teeth found in a skull. Sometimes DNA samples taken from remains can lead to creation of a DNA profile that eventually can be matched to living relatives.