Monroe County bust results in 6 arrests, seizure of meth, suspected heroin

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies rounded up the six after going to a home June 16 in the Gudger community south of Madisonville and west of Highway 411.

Inside the home they found "several bags and containers of suspected heroin, several bags of methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Oxymorphone," drug paraphernalia and a pistol.

Sheriff's authorities have seen overdoses in the county this year involving heroin laced with fentanyl, a highly potent and potentially deadly synthetic opioid. The drug is being trafficked within the county, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities identified the defendants and charges after the bust:

*Bradley Miller: conspiracy to deliver heroin, possession of heroin for resale, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of Oxymorphone, drug paraphernalia

*Joshua McLemore: possession of heroin for resale, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of Oxycodone, possession of firearm during commission of dangerous felony

*Melissa McKee: possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of Oxymorphone, drug paraphernalia

*Jeremy McKee: possession of heroin

*Terry Lee: possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, drug paraphernalia