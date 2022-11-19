Monroe County escapee found in Knox County

Ricky Lynn Burnette is back in custody after escaping and stealing a vehicle according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An escaped inmate worker from Monroe County is back in custody, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Ricky Lynn Burnette was found in Knox County around 10:15 Saturday morning after escaping on Friday, MCSO said.

Burnette was assigned to the Monroe County Maintenance Department as an inmate worker when he stole a 1997 silver Ford Ranger truck and drove away.

According to MCSO, Burnette has multiple charges against him including Theft of Property, DUI, Evading Arrest and Reckless Endangerment.