A Monroe County fugitive has been captured after spending the last decade on the run.

An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Sweetwater Police Department, and the coordinated intelligence efforts of multiple other agencies has resulted in the arrest of Christopher A. Greene.

In September 2007, TBI Special Agents began investigating the theft of money from the evidence room at the Sweetwater Police Department. At the time, Greene was an officer employed with the agency.

Agents developed information that Greene was responsible for the theft and he was indicted the next year one count of theft over $10,000.

While attempting to locate Greene, agents said they learned that he had left the country and was possibly living in Central America.

Last week, the TBI said authorities in Panama located Greene and alerted the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Friday, Greene was returned to the United States and transported back to Tennessee by deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Monroe County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

