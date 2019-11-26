MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Monroe County man is accused of using a gun to threaten a school bus filled with children on Nov. 21, according to court records.

Bus 43 was dropping off children at a bus stop on Pleasant Hill Road in Sweetwater when Austin Craig Henry got into an argument with the bus driver. According to authorities, one person told another to go into a house and get a gun.

Henry then produced a gun and threatened the school bus, the driver and the children still on the bus with it, according to authorities.

He is being charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon. Henry's court date is on Nov. 26.

RELATED: Jefferson and Sevier Counties added to the list of Tennessee 'gun sanctuaries'

RELATED: Monroe County Emergency Services prepares for active shooting training