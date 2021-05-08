Monroe County man, teen hospitalized after Friday night shooting

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones says the two people suffered non-life threatening gun shot wounds. The incident is still under investigation.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital following a Friday night shooting in Monroe County.

According to Sheriff Tommy Jones, deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 700 block of Seed Tick Road in Philadelphia.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

A 17-year-old juvenile and an adult male were transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening gun shot wounds.

Sheriff Jones said the incident is currently under investigation and no further details are available at this time. No names will be released at this time due to a juvenile being involved.