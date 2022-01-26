x
Monroe Co. officers make heroin and fentanyl bust

Sheriff Jones said the joint operation discovered roughly $9,000 worth of fentanyl and heroin.
Credit: MCSO

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is in jail after a joint investigation in Monroe County discovered thousands of dollars worth of heroin and fentanyl.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said the sheriff's office and Madisonville Police Department carried out a search warrant on January 25 on Frontier Road. 

Jones said the suspect, Jeremy McKee, was wanted on suspicions of selling drugs, saying he also had other warrants out for his arrest.

Officers said they found approximately 30 grams of heroin and fentanyl at the locations, saying it's worth close to $9,000.

🚔MULTI AGENCY INVESTIGATION LEADS TO LARGE HEROIN/FENTANYL BUST:🚔 The Madisonville Police Department, Monroe County...

Posted by Sheriff Tommy Jones on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

