Monroe County Sheriff's Department finds $22,000 and methamphetamine after Monday traffic stop

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Department said that they found over $22,000 during a traffic stop on Monday. They also said that the traffic stop led investigators to a Reagan Valley Road residence, where they found around 650 grams of methamphetamine.

Officials said that the sheriff's department was running surveillance on a known drug trafficking location on Monday. The Vonore Police Department, Madisonville Police Department Patrol Division also helped with the investigation.

The traffic stop was made during the surveillance operation, officials said. They also said the vehicle had left from the residence they were watching.

They said that charges are still pending on several people as the investigation continues.