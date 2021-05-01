x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Crime

Monroe County Sheriff's Department finds $22,000 and methamphetamine after Monday traffic stop

Officials said that a traffic stop was made on Monday which led investigators to a residence where 650 grams of methamphetamine was found.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Department said that they found over $22,000 during a traffic stop on Monday. They also said that the traffic stop led investigators to a Reagan Valley Road residence, where they found around 650 grams of methamphetamine.

Officials said that the sheriff's department was running surveillance on a known drug trafficking location on Monday. The Vonore Police Department, Madisonville Police Department Patrol Division also helped with the investigation.

The traffic stop was made during the surveillance operation, officials said. They also said the vehicle had left from the residence they were watching.

They said that charges are still pending on several people as the investigation continues.

Identifying information was not immediately available, and this story will be updated when information is available.

RELATED: Take 10! Sign up for the WBIR lunchtime newsletter

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WBIR