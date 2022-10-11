Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office looking for escaped inmate

Rodney Wayne Presley, who was incarcerated for misdemeanor charges at the Monroe County Detention Facility, left his outdoor litter detail in Sweetwater on Monday.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for information to help find an escaped inmate.

Rodney Wayne Presley, who was incarcerated for misdemeanor charges at the Monroe County Detention Facility, left his outdoor litter detail in Sweetwater on Monday, Oct. 10, at about 2 p.m., according to a release from the sheriff's office.

When Presley was unaccounted for while picking up trash on the side of the roadway in Sweetwater, the Department of Solid Waste worker assigned to watch over the inmates notified the detention facility, according to MCSO.

The staff responded and conducted a thorough search of the area without finding Presley, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies continued the search through the night and into Tuesday.

MCSO said Presley had around two weeks left to serve on his sentence and now has also been charged with escape.