New details revealed in Monroe County shooting that killed 1, wounded 4

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An affidavit has revealed new details in the Monroe County shooting that killed a man and wounded four others, including a 2-year-old girl.

The shooting began on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the 600 block of Hawkins Road. Dispatchers said the call first came around 4 p.m., and deputies learned that a child had been shot while driving to the home.

When they arrived, deputies found a man, identified as Lenning Huerta, unresponsive on the porch with a gunshot wound to the head. Lenning Huerta was later pronounced dead.

According to the affidavit, Lenning Huerta is believed to have fired the first shots, which hit a 2-year-old girl in the head.

The incident began when the mother, identified as Sophia Sloan, returned to her home on Hawkins Road. In the affidavit, she said she was at the home with her two children, her boyfriend, Lucas Maynard, and her friends, Dejaney Gennoe and Kaden McMurray.

She said a red pickup truck and a white car pulled into her driveway, the affidavit said.

Sloan opened her door to find four men standing outside. Sloan recognized three of the men: Lenning Huerta, and his brothers Liu Huerta and Itzhui Huerta. The fourth man was listed as unidentified in the affidavit.

Sloan said Lenning Huerta demanded that she send out a "white something" as Itzhui Huerta stood to the right side of the door, saying he told her to let them in or they would break in, the affidavit said.

Sloan said she saw "everyone" had firearms, saying her two children were in the doorway near her. She then hit Lenning Huerta and Itzhui Huerta with a metal tent pole multiple times and told them to leave her property, according to the affidavit.

Sloan said Lenning Huerta then fired his pistol, hitting a 2-year-old girl in the head. Sloan dropped the pole and shoved the 2-year-old away from the door and into a bedroom, the affidavit said.

Sloan said that as she turned, more gunfire erupted. She shouted for someone to shoot back and was unsure who returned fire, according to the affidavit.

Sloan saw Lenning Huerta lying on the front porch and either Liu Huerta or Itzhui Huerta running toward the white car. She said she realized her boyfriend, Lucas Maynard, was shot in the stomach area and her friend, Kaden McMurray, was shot in the head, the affidavit said.

The 2-year-old and McMurray were taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition. The other friend, Dejaney Gennoe, took Maynard to the Sweetwater Hospital, according to the affidavit.

The MCSO has not identified the fifth person that was wounded in the shooting.

An MCSO detective said they found Lenning Huerta unresponsive on the porch, saying they found blood throughout the doorway of the home, bedroom, porch and yard. The detective also found several spent and unspent ammunition casings from the scene, saying there were also some spent casings in the roadway of Hawkins Road, the affidavit said.

An MCSO detective confirmed with 10News that Lenning Huerta died.

After the shooting, authorities began searching for the white car and Liu Huerta. MCSO deputies later arrested him Wednesday around 9:45 p.m.

Deputies charged Liu Huerta with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, which includes the attempted murder of the 2-year-old. MCSO said it believes Liu Huerta was acting together with the other men who arrived at the home, including Lenning Huerta, so they are holding him criminally responsible for the actions of his deceased brother.