HARRIMAN, Tenn. — After the Harriman Police Department spent several months on an investigation, several people were arrested and many drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, authorities said in a press release.

Harriman Police worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Roane County Sheriff's Office and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco for months on a narcotics investigation, police said. The investigation led to two houses being served with search warrants, according to authorities.

The houses were on the 700 block of Clifty Street in Harriman, according to a release. Several people were arrested as a result of the search warrants, police said.

