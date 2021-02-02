More rape cases reported in Nashville over the last three years

Officials with the Sexual Assault Center said they conducted their 500th rape kit investigation over the Labor Day weekend.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Both prosecutors and advocates for rape victims in Nashville are reporting more people coming forward saying that they had been sexually assaulted over the past three years.

Over the Labor Day weekend, the Sexual Assault Center conducted its 500th rape kit investigation after becoming the main hub for collecting kits since 2018.

“Over the course of the last three years, in partnership with Nashville General Hospital, we’ve provided 500 rape exams,” said Rachel Freeman, president of the Sexual Assault Center. “It’s also very disheartening that many rapes are happening in our community."

Tammy Meade, a Davidson County assistant district attorney, said they are also seeing more victims coming forward.

While the turnaround time for getting the results of rape kits has improved, the average kit still takes between two and three months to be processed at the Metro Police Crime Lab.

“Sometimes we have to say, 'Look, you’ve got to have a little patience here. The labs and the personnel are working as fast as they can, we just have a lot of it here in Nashville,'” Meade said.

The answer to why the number of reported rapes is increasing may be the center itself after they created a way for victims to safely report sexual assaults.