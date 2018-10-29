Jacksboro — Two deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office found more 1,000 clear glass tubes containing cigars filled with marijuana in a car after they pulled a Knoxville woman over for speeding on Saturday, Oct. 27, according to a press release from the Campbell County Sheriff.

The woman, 25-year-old Veronica Adkisson, was allegedly driving a white 2017 Nissan Altima going south on I-75 at 93 mph in a zone with a 65-mph speed limit, the press release said.

When one of the deputies approached the car after pulling Adkisson over, he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. Adkisson told the deputies she had "personal use marijuana in the glove box", the press release said, along with more in her purse.

The deputies found drug paraphernalia and prescription medication, and then discovered the cigars when they opened the trunk of the car and saw two large blue plastic containers, according to the release.

When they removed the lids on the containers, they found 1,011 clear glass tubes containing the cigars that were filled with marijuana, the release said. Adkisson was arrested and charged with speeding, felony possession of marijuana for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

