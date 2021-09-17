More than 50 pounds of marijuana found in man's luggage at Nashville airport

Officials said that 49 vacuum-sealed bags filled with marijuana weighing 51lbs were confiscated.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than 50lbs of marijuana was found vacuum-sealed in bags at Nashville International Airport Thursday morning.

Two bags belonging to Chardic D. Brown, 32, were sent through the checked- baggage security checkpoint with American Airlines and flagged by TSA agents to perform a manual search.

Upon opening the bags, agents discovered bags filled with a "green leafy substance" believed to be marijuana.

After confirming the substance was marijuana, two detectives in plainclothes approached Brown and placed him under arrest.

49 total bags weighing 51lbs were confiscated.