More than a thousand traffic citations were issued over the Thanksgiving holiday in Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department conducted Thanksgiving Holiday traffic enforcement patrols from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

During the 104-hour-long enforcement period, officers issued 1,013 traffic citations.

Police said 116 motorists were caught driving on a revoked license, a suspended license or driving without a license at all.

On Thanksgiving Day, six drivers were caught driving under the influence. There were 11 over the 104-hour-long period.

During the holiday enforcement period, KPD said there were 76 crashes including one fatal crash that occurred on Western Avenue.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said from Thursday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 25, the agency issued 795 total citations.

Troopers issued 318 speeding tickets, 9 DUIs, 8 reckless driving, 86 seatbelt violations, 21 driving on a suspended or revoked license, 103 other moving violations, and 250 other non-moving violations.

Troopers investigated 36 property damage crashes, 16 injury crashes, 1 fatal crash and assisted 53 motorists during the period.

