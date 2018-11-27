More than a thousand traffic citations were issued over the Thanksgiving holiday in Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department conducted Thanksgiving Holiday traffic enforcement patrols from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

During the 104-hour-long enforcement period, officers issued 1,013 traffic citations.

Police said 116 motorists were caught driving on a revoked license, a suspended license or driving without a license at all.

On Thanksgiving Day, six drivers were caught driving under the influence. There were 11 over the 104-hour-long period.

During the holiday enforcement period, KPD said there were 76 crashes including one fatal crash that occurred on Western Avenue.

