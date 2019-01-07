CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — After weeks of investigation, Cumberland County District Attorney Bryant Dunaway confirmed multiple potential victims have come forward with allegations against Michael Eugene Speich.

A grand jury indicted Speich for a sex crime involving a minor back on June 24, and authorities found him dead in a ditch days later outside his home.

According to search warrants obtained by WBIR, four potential victims were young men ages 14-17 at the time of their relationships. All of them were students, athletes or employees of Speich's.

Two of the potential victims shared similar stories of their time working on Speich's Westel Loop farm. Both of them, now adults, recall being handcuffed to a bed, undressed and touched inappropriately.

One of the victims described feeling 'helpless, naked and vulnerable' during these situations, according to the warrant.

The warrant also includes encounters from two other victims. One of them said he received three bottles of moonshine as a 'gift' from Speich last December, as well as unwanted sexual advances.

The fourth victim, who just turned 17, told investigators he, too, helped on Speich's farm. He described a scenario in which Speich said he could find a place "to tie him up and take his clothes off and tickle him." According to the warrant, this victim and Speich were still texting as of May 27, 2019.

The district attorney's office is continuing its investigation following Speich's death, but shifting its priorities to the victims.

"We're going to focus on our victims now, finding services for them and trying to get the truth out for their behalf," Dunaway said.

Speich, 55, was a teacher at Stone Elementary School and coached cross-country at Stone Memorial High School. He also served as a Cumberland County commissioner.

Last Monday, he was indicted by a grand jury on three counts, including providing alcohol to a minor and sexual battery by an authority figure. Three days later on June 27, authorities found him dead in a ditch outside his Crossville home.

The district attorney said the preliminary investigation showed Speich died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

"In this particular situation, you will not see the individual prosecuted simply because we don't prosecute the deceased relative to criminal offenses," criminal defense attorney T. Scott Jones said. "It is a conclusion of the case by what is known as abatement."

Had Speich not died, Dunaway said his office was prepared to bring more charges in light of the new victims coming forward. Instead, he said they are reaching out to assist the victims.

"We're not just going to drop the case," Dunaway said. "We need to complete our investigation and reach out to victims, make sure that they're taken care of."