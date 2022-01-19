Morgan Co. deputies searching for two people who broke into Brushy Mountain Market

The two people were seen on camera smashing through the front door and filling bags with merchandise at around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Department is looking for two people who were seen breaking into the Brushy Mountain Market on Highway 116.

The two people were caught on camera around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a social media post from deputies. They were seen smashing in the front door and crawling into the store before filling bags with some merchandise.

One person appeared to be wearing an oversized, gray, long-sleeve shirt and pants that had been stained white along the front. The other person was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and dark-colored pants. Both were wearing balaclava-style masks.

Deputies said that anyone who recognizes them should reach out to the Morgan County Sheriff's Department at 423-346-6262 or reach out to Morgan County dispatchers at 423-346-0911, extension 5.

The store is located near Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary Cemetery. It is well-known and serves meals and treats, along with an assortment of other items.