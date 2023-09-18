MCSO: Man arrested after vandalism at four Morgan County churches

According to a post on social media , Skyler Aslinger, 23, was identified, arrested and booked on charges related to the vandalism cases. MCSO said he faces four counts of vandalism and a count of burglary. The sheriff's office also said his bond was set at $12,000 and he is expected in court on Oct. 12.

"I want to reiterate this morning, our appreciation and commitment to you and our community for working with us. Churches and schools are the foundation of this community," MCSO said in the post. "When they are harmed in any way, we will not rest until the case is concluded and the offender is held accountable. We appreciate our people for responding quickly and working with others to serve our victims in this investigation. We thank Sgt. Luke Cooper of the Oliver Springs Police Department for his attention and working relationship."