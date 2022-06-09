MCSO: Deputy taken to hospital, given Narcan, after he was exposed to unidentified powder

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the officer felt ill soon after he was exposed to a powdery substance.

They said deputies were sent to the Coalfield Marathon after receiving calls about an unresponsive person in a vehicle. When deputies arrived, they said the person got out of the vehicle and entered the store.

Authorities said the suspect was then followed outside and at some point, deputies were exposed to an unidentified powdery substance. Information about how the deputy was exposed was not immediately available.

They said the deputy soon began to feel ill. He was given Narcan twice and then taken to the Roane Medical Center for treatment. He was later released, according to authorities.