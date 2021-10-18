Morgan County inmate found guilty of assaulting corrections officer

Jovan Crawford beat a corrections officer unconscious in September 2019.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Jovan Crawford, an inmate at the Morgan County Correctional Complex, has received an eight year sentence after being found guilty of aggravated assault on a corrections officer, according to Ninth Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

The attack happened on Sept. 12, 2019 when Crawford was attempting to cut through the staff dining room door to the kitchen.

The corrections officer stopped Crawford from cutting through this area. Crawford confronted the corrections officer and became visibly upset, Attorney General Russell Johnson said.

Crawford stuck the corrections officer, knocking him to the ground, and continued to beat the corrections officer with both fists until the officer was unconscious.

The corrections officer was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via Med-Trans helicopter and was placed in the ICU unit for a few days as a result of the violent attack, according to Attorney General Johnson.

The corrections officer was still not able to return to work at the time of the trial on June 10, 2021 because of the extent of his injuries.