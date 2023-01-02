Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help on severe animal cruelty cast in Burrville Community

According to a nonprofit rescue in Morgan County, several pupped were dumped in a tote bag over a bridge into a river or stream near Sunbright.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said they were asking for help finding a suspect in a severe animal cruelty case in the Burrville Community.

They said it happened sometime last week and were asking for information about anything that seemed suspicious in the "Bone Camp" bridge area last Tuesday or Wednesday. They also said the bridge is located on Burrville Road and were asking for people to respond if they saw cars parked by the bridge or people on foot around the bridge.

A nonprofit rescue in Morgan County, the Morgan County Mutts Rescue Center, also said they were offering a reward for information that leads to charges being filed. They said a red tote bag filled with puppies was dumped into a river or stream off Burrville Road with a green lid on it.

They said the puppies appeared to be between seven and nine weeks old. The rescue also estimated that the puppies may have been dumped on Christmas Day or the day after.