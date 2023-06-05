MPD: Man and a juvenile charged with murder in shooting death at Morristown mobile home park

Authorities said Jonathan Ditullio, 19, of Morristown, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department said two people were charged in the shooting death of a man during the early morning of April 29, at Five Point Mobile Home Park.

They said Jonathan Ditullio, 19, from Morristown, was charged with a count of first-degree murder, a count of attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. They said another male was charged, but his name was not released because he is under 18 years old.

They identified the victim of the murder as Julio Toledo. They previously said that he was found dead in his car outside his home. Another man, Francisco Suarez, was also injured. MPD said he was also a coworker of Ditullio.