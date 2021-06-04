Man faces several charges after nearly hitting a deputy cruiser during chase in Loudon County

The chase came to an end when Lenoir City Police officers were able to deploy spike strips, causing two of the vehicle's tire to deflate.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — An overnight chase that started after a vehicle almost hit a Loudon County deputy cruiser head-on, resulted in the arrest of an intoxicated Morristown man who stole a car from Sevierville just a few days ago, officials said.

On Friday around 12:15 a.m., Deputy Dalton Harrison was driving on Beals Chapel Road when a vehicle came into his lane of travel, nearly striking his patrol unit head-on, deputies said.

Deputies said that Harrison attempted to conduct a traffic stop and reported that the vehicle’s driver appeared to be intoxicated.

Moments later, the driver of the vehicle ran off of Beals Chapel and through a yard of a private residence, deputies said.

According to a press release, the driver, identified as 31-year-old Tony W. Thompson, entered back into Martel Road and fled from deputies.

The chase, which lasted several miles, came to an end when Lenoir City Police officers were able to deploy spike strips, causing two of the vehicle's tire to deflate.

Deputies were able to perform a “box-in” technique, stopping the vehicle near Martel Road and Avery Circle.

Blount County SWAT deputies, who were training in the area, assisted the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office in arresting Thompson.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies said Thompson, who has a very lengthy felony criminal history, admitted to injecting heroin and other narcotics while fleeing from deputies.

Thompson faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges including DUI, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

He is being held at the Loudon County Detention Facility pending bond.