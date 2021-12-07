Morristown man fighting for his life after hit-and-run crash, family pleads for help

Gerald Sapp, 67, was in Kentucky earlier this month to pick up a recently purchased car.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A man from Morristown is fighting for his life after being hit by a semi-truck in Kentucky.

Sapp’s daughter, Angela Taylor, told WCYB her father stopped at a rest area near mile marker 60 on I-64 W to check his oil when a white semi-truck backed up into him.

The semi-truck pinned Sapp between the vehicles and then drove off.

Taylor said people nearby ran to help Sapp, and she believes that’s what kept him alive until paramedics could arrive.

Sapp was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital where he has been in the intensive care unit since the crash.

Taylor says the accident left Sapp with internal bruising on vital organs, two broken femurs, a crushed pelvis, and compound fractures on his lower legs.

"He doesn't deserve this," Taylor said. "No one deserves this."

Taylor said she is doing everything possible to find out who hit her father.

"I want this person to own up to what he did," Taylor said. "I want him to look me in the face no matter what happens and say I'm sorry. I'm sorry that I left your dad on the side of the road like a piece of trash to die. I'm sorry that I hit him and I'm sorry you're going through this."

The Versailles Police Department has released a photo of a potential suspect.

If you recognize the man in the photo, contact police at (859)-873-3126.