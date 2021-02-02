Morristown Police: 2 people wounded in 2 shootings on opposite ends of town

MPD said a victim in one shooting had been shot multiple times and needed to be airlifted to the hospital.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department responded to two shootings on opposite ends of town Monday night that left two people wounded.

According to MPD, the first shooting happened on Morningside Drive at 7:43 p.m. Police said one person was shot multiple times and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The next shooting happened minutes later at 7:46 p.m. at McGhee Avenue. Police said one person was shot in the leg and likely would need to be transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers said they are unsure if the shootings are related at the moment.