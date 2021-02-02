Morristown police find 100 grams of possible meth hidden inside false containers during overdose investigation

Police said that they found the suspected drugs hidden in false containers around the home that were made to look like a WD 40 can, a peanut can and a book.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department said they found 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 34 grams of suspected marijuana in a home on Friday. They said the drugs were hidden in false containers made to look like a WD-40 can, a container of peanuts and a book titled "Higher Power."

Officers were sent out to a home on Valley Street about an overdose investigation Friday afternoon. The person had overdosed before they arrived, according to authorities. While at the home, police said they found the drugs and $6,620 in cash.

The subject, 35-year-old Preston Proffitt, was taken to the Morristown-Hamblen Hospital. Police said they also seized his car, a 2007 Lexus sedan.